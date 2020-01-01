Developing programming skills is fun and empowering. It is also a powerful route for economic and social mobility.

Exercism aims to provide opportunity for people of all backgrounds by helping them develop their programming skills through practice and mentorship. We provide thousands of exercises spread across over 50 language tracks, and offer both automated and human mentoring.

Our current platform is targeted at people with some programming experience who want to deepen their knowledge or learn new languages. In time, we will also offer support for total beginners.

Exercism is 100% free. It is entirely open source and relies on the contributions of thousands of volunteers. Our platform is designed to be fun and friendly, and we place a strong emphasis on empathetic communication.